1 hour ago

A member serving on the Board of Trustees for Ghana’s National Cathedral Project, Joyce Aryee, has stated that the Board is very aware of the public angst against the use of state funds for the project.

To allay fears over such concerns, Miss Aryee according to a Citinewsroom.com report has assured that there will not be any state funds used for the project aside the seed money promised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Apart from the seed money the president promised, we don’t want money to come from the taxpayer. That is why we are saying let’s all give,” she said on GTV’s Talking point.

Estimated to cost some $450 million, Ghana’s National Cathedral is expected to be completed by March 2024 with a seating capacity of 5,000.

Despite the many touted prospects of the project, there have been various public concerns including the decision by the government to allocate some funds towards the construction of the project.

Meanwhile, the project construction has been suspended due to a lack of funds.

The Executive Director of the project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah on Tuesday, August 30, confirmed the suspension of work despite the continued presence of contractors and their staff on site.

“We have the contractors and their staff on site, but the work has been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again,” he told a delegation that had come to donate towards the project.

He added that: “our ability to complete this work keenly depends on Ghanaians supporting it.”

He rallied the Christian faithful to ramp up their support for the project, stressing that it is the surest way to raise needed funds to complete the project.

“The money might be big in terms of volume but if indeed we have 21 million Christians and a million can give us GH₵100 a month for a year, we can easily complete this in time.

“I refuse to believe that we can’t get a million Ghanaians out of the 21 million Christians to support this. I still have faith in the Ghanaian and I am confident that we will do this,” he added.