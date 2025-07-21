2 hours ago

Presidential staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has strongly criticised the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration for what she described as the mismanagement of funds allocated to the controversial National Cathedral project.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on July 21, she called the initiative a “scam against God” and questioned the justification behind several of its features.

“You said you were building for God, and you scammed Him. If the NPP was able to scam God Himself, it means they are not afraid of anything,” she said.

She specifically targeted the inclusion of a 250-seater restaurant and a Bible museum within the project, suggesting the funds could have been better spent on vital national needs like schools and infrastructure.

“The money that has gone into this is blood money meant for Ghanaians,” she added.

Nana Yaa Jantuah also expressed frustration over the decision to hire foreign architects for the project instead of utilising Ghanaian professionals. She called on the National Cathedral Board of Trustees to provide transparency on how the funds were spent.

“The 250-seater restaurant wasn’t even necessary. Bible museum for what? If you wanted to build a hotel, you could have done that. Why wasn’t the project even given to Ghanaian architects? We have architects in Ghana, so why not contact them? I don’t understand how the Board of Trustees sat for this to happen. They could have dealt with it from the beginning.

Mrs. Jantuah added that the funds should have been directed toward projects that benefit ordinary Ghanaians, stating that the NPP had squandered an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

"The NPP didn’t help us at all. Anyone who wants to see Ghana do better wouldn’t waste such a huge amount of money. It’s disheartening. They have left a ‘hell hole’ they call a project," she said.

Her remarks come on the heels of an independent audit conducted by Deloitte & Touche, which found that the National Cathedral project had cost the state around $97 million (GH¢339 million) by December 2023.

The audit revealed several financial irregularities, procurement violations, and questionable payments.