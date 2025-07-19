6 hours ago

The Minister of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed that the stalled National Cathedral project has so far cost the state a staggering $97 million.

This revelation follows a directive by President John Dramani Mahama for Deloitte and Touche to conduct a comprehensive audit into the project’s financial and operational dealings.

According to Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, the audit uncovered widespread financial irregularities, including lack of due diligence, poor accounting practices, and weak internal controls. He noted that the project’s management failed to produce documentation to support several transactions.

“Equally troubling is the failure of management to provide records for various expenditures such as office costs, board expenses, and accommodation for a symposium hosted by the Biblical Museum of Africa,” he told journalists at a press briefing on Friday, July 18.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu clarified that contrary to the commonly cited figure of $58 million in total payments and commitments, there is an additional $39 million still owed to the contractor. This brings the total financial burden of the unfinished project to $97 million.

“It bears noting that documentation available indicates that, contrary to the widely held view that total payments and commitments to the National Cathedral Project amount to $58 million, there is an outstanding $39 million payment due the contractor. This brings the total cost incurred for the hole at the site to $97 million,” he said.

He also expressed concern that costs continue to accrue daily, despite the fact that construction has been halted for several years due to unfavorable terms in the contract.

Envisioned not only as a religious site but also a national cultural and heritage landmark, the Cathedral was to include several facilities such as a Bible Museum, Biblical Garden, banquet hall, 350-seater restaurant, library, and conference centre—all aimed at boosting faith-based tourism and fostering national pride.

However, with the rising costs and unresolved financial discrepancies, the future of the National Cathedral project remains uncertain.