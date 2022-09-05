4 hours ago

A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Joyce Aryee has allayed fears the state’s money will be used to construct the Cathedral.

According to her, the board is well aware of the concerns of the public against the usage of taxpayers’ money for the building of the Cathedral.

The construction of the National Cathedral project has been suspended due to a lack of funds.

Speaking on GTV’s Talking Point, Madam Joyce Aryee who sought to allay the fears of Ghanaians said apart from the seed money promised by the president, there will be no government funding for the project.

“Apart from the seed money the president promised, we don’t want money to come from the taxpayer. That is why we are saying let’s all give,” she said.

The construction work on the National Cathedral was recently suspended because of the unavailability of funds.

The National Cathedral is expected to be completed by March 2024.

The inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels and a baptistery.

Even before the National Cathedral project is completed, the government has announced a date for the commissioning.

In March 2022, government released GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the project.

The $450 million project was envisioned by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

Source: citifmonline