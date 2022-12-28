National Cathedral Project will continue despite disapproval of GH¢80m budgetary allocation – Joyce Ayree

By Prince Antwi December 28, 2022

Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, has said that the construction of the Cathedral will continue despite the disapproval of the GH¢80 million budgetary allocation for the project by Parliament.

According to her, the GH¢80 million budgetary allocation was only part of the seed money the government was using to support the construction of the Cathedral and thus its cancellation will not affect the project that much.

Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Aryee added that she is confident Ghanaians will contribute towards the project for its continuation.

“I think we need to explain that what Parliament did not approve of was only part of the seed money that government said it will give year by year, not the entire money needed to construct and complete the edifice.

“Every year in the budget there has been some seed money not taken from the consolidated fund … (but from) the consolidated vault… So that was going to be the seed money but it does not mean that the project cannot go on.

“Because I know you are going bring your GHC100, I’m going to give my GHC100 (and) everybody we approach who is willing,” she said.

Dr Aryee reiterated that construction of the Cathedral will be done most with voluntary contributions from Ghanaians.

 

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Man in white traditional outfit with a head wrap speaks into a microphone at an outdoor event under a tent.
    news
    Wontumi pursues plea deal in EXIM Bank fraud allegations
    A senior man in traditional white robes and orange headwear sits in a chair labeled 'National Chief,' wearing dark sunglasses at a formal ceremony.
    African News
    Drug abuse poses a grave threat to Ghana’s future – Chief Imam
    Signboard for Salaga Municipal Hospital under Ghana Health Service in Savannah Region, listing hospital address and available services
    African News
    Police arrest two nurses after baby goes missing at Salaga Gov’t Hospital
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31