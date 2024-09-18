1 hour ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has sharply criticized the stalled National Cathedral project, describing the construction site as the “world’s most expensive swimming pool.”

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, September 17, Dr. Forson expressed his frustration over the lack of progress on the project, which has been in development for several years but shows little visible advancement.

Dr. Forson pointed out that despite the significant public funds allocated to the National Cathedral, the only thing present at the site is a water-filled pit.

He likened the situation to an abandoned galamsey (illegal mining) site, calling into question the management of the project and transparency of the funds.

Dr Ato Forson emphasised that millions of dollars had been spent on excavation and construction, yet the project remains largely unfinished.

He further accused the government of mismanaging the project, highlighting that approximately $58 million has been spent so far with little to show for it.

Dr. Forson added that critics have begun referring to the unfinished site as a “swimming pool,” given its current state, underscoring the disappointment felt by many Ghanaians.

The Minority Leader concluded by urging the government to rethink its priorities and redirect funds to more pressing national issues such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, which he believes would benefit the country far more than the controversial and stagnant National Cathedral project.

“After breaking down newly-constructed residential buildings of judges, the Passport Office, private properties and claiming to have sunk over $58 million into a so called National Cathedral, demonstrators had unfettered access to the construction site for the very first time.”

“The expenditure of a $58 million National Cathedral is comparable to an abandoned galamsey site.

“The world’s most expensive hole had collected so much water that it is now the world’s most expensive swimming pool. Some of the demonstrators had fun swimming in it,” he posted.