1 hour ago

As part of efforts to garner support for the construction of the National Cathedral, the Board of Trustees of the project has begun a three-day Bible reading marathon and sacred worship service aimed at seeking the face of God to ensure the Cathedral is completed.

The Board of Trustees says the three-day exercise is a way to create awareness about the project and also introduce the Ghanaian way of worship and Bible reading to the visiting tourists who are in the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Speaking at the opening of the Bible reading session at the National Cathedral grounds, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah took the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to support the construction of the National Cathedral.

The former head of the Church of Pentecost said it was important to introduce the authentic Ghanaian Christian way of worship to the African Diaspora while they are in the country for the holidays.

“It is thus, also conceived as an initiative for the African Diaspora to experience authentic Ghanaian Christian worship and based on one of the distinctive aspects of Ghanaian and African Christianity, the vibrancy of its worship. It will involve reading of the Bible by some of the African Diaspora which is one of the main activities that goes on in temples, cathedrals, and basilicas.”

“The exercise begins one of the main activities of the National Cathedral and we will collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority and Beyond the Return Secretariat to ensure the active and adequate participation of the African Diaspora,” he added.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah added that the overall aim of the exercise is to ensure everyone accepts and supports the project to ensure its completion.

“Ultimately, it will also be a way of reaching out to the Diaspora to support the National Cathedral project. It is our prayer that through the Bible reading and worship service, we will all come to the understanding of the essence of the National Cathedral project and support it fully.”

Source: citifmonline