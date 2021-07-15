3 hours ago

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has lost his ‘son’, Alhaji Abubakar Sharubutu.

Reports indicate Alhaji Sharubutu passed on on Monday, July 12, 2021, with the cause of death not immediately known.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam to commiserate with him and the family at his Fadama residence.

He led prayers for the departed soul and expressed gratitude to Dr Bawumia for the visit.

Meanwhile, the third-day adua (funeral prayers) will be observed at New Fadama on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Alhaji Sharubutu, until his demise, was the driver for the Chief Imam.