The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has given comedian Afia Schwarzenegger a new Islamic name.

Afia Schwarzenegger turned 38 on February 14, 2020.

As part of her birthday celebrations, the outspoken TV and radio host visited the National Chief Imam at his residence.

Details of the meeting is yet to be known.

However, Afia disclosed in a Facebook post shortly after the meeting that the Chief Imam prayed for her and also gave her a new Islamic name, Hajia Aisha QAS.

The vibrant media personality posted another video of her's and Chief Imam on Instagram with the caption; “Allah is the greatest.”

Below are some of the photos Afia shared on social media.