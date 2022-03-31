4 hours ago

The National Film Authority put together a product placement programme for moviemakers in Ghana on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

In attendance were filmmakers, video game developers, music video production, corporate organizations, film, and advertising associations, NGOs, and diplomatic agencies.

The programme which was held at the Accra Marriott Hotel, was meant to explore common synergies in brand positioning through audiovisual content production and exhibition.

It was also a platform for filmmakers to explore opportunities for brand placement and advertisement in film and other audiovisual content.

According to Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of the authority, the meeting was to help foster potential partnerships and help identify avenues for business growth using film as a tool.

There were presentations Danny Damah, Kwasi Boasiako Antwi, Ivan Quashiga, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Esi Yamoah, Francis Brown, Dynasto Afedo, and Todd Harris.

There were also panel discussions on the role of film exhibitors and TV broadcast in the brand placement agenda, exploring brand placement in music video production and exhibition; emerging trends of advertising in the media space in Ghana; brand placement in audiovisual content on social media.

This initiative is one of the strategies put in place by the National Film Authority to promote the film industry in Ghana.

Source: citifmonline