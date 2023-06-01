1 hour ago

The National Food Suppliers Association (NAFSA) has put its picketing at the National Food Buffer Stock Company on hold.

In a statement, the association’s spokesperson, Kwaku Amedume said the move had been necessitated by ongoing closed-door meetings with stakeholders to resolve the matter.

NAFSA in a statement last week said it will picket at the National Food Buffer Stock Company today over the government’s failure to settle the over 2 year’s arrears owed its members.

The group issued a 14-day ultimatum to the National Food Buffer Stock Company demanding payment of their arrears or face a series of picketing.

Meanwhile, Mr Amedume in an interview toldthat members of the group will not be moved any longer by empty promises by the government.

“It is not going to be only Tuesday, we are going to be there for the rest of the week till our monies are paid. Government owes us a little less than GH¢200 million. None has been paid as we speak and because of that, we are not working through the Buffer Stock any more. We are working through the Commodity Exchange and so Buffer Stock no longer handles supply contact any more, but our arrears of 2021/2022 is what we are demanding.”

Source: citifmonline