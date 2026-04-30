National House of Chiefs urges workers to protect environment, tackle galamsey

Elderly African king seated, adorned in gold jewelry and a patterned robe, with attendants in colorful fabrics nearby.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 30, 2026

The National House of Chiefs has called on workers across Ghana to play an active role in protecting the environment, stressing that safeguarding natural resources is a shared national responsibility.

In a statement, the House emphasised that all citizens—especially workers—must see themselves as key stakeholders in environmental preservation.

“Let us strive hard to protect the environment so we can live longer to enjoy the fruits of our sweat,” the statement said.

The chiefs highlighted the growing threat posed by illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, noting its destructive impact on forest reserves, water bodies, and farmlands. According to the House, these activities continue to undermine livelihoods, biodiversity, and long-term environmental sustainability.

The statement also urged political leaders and state institutions to enforce environmental laws more rigorously to curb the menace.

“Nananom also urge state authorities to be up and doing and consider the larger interest of the state by applying the laws of the land to protect lives and property,” it added.

Led by Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, the House further used the occasion to commend Ghanaian workers for their contributions to national development, particularly in marking May Day.

“The commemoration of May Day stands as a solemn and well-deserved tribute to the resilience, commitment, and industrious spirit of every worker,” the statement noted.

The chiefs concluded by stressing that national progress depends significantly on the dedication of workers and their commitment to responsible practices, including environmental stewardship.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Stacked cardboard boxes at a construction site beside a red trailer truck under a blue sky.
crime
NACOC intercepts 5 million opioid tablets in major anti-drug operation
crime
Police foil robbery plot in Buipe; two suspects arrested, two killed in shootout
Man in a blue pinstripe suit speaks to reporters during a press conference, several microphones in front of him and colleagues behind him.
Business
Damang Mine sells entire first gold output to GoldBod to boost reserves
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    350
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  6. 6
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  7. 7
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  8. 8
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  9. 9
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  10. 10
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22