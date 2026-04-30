National House of Chiefs urges workers to protect environment, tackle galamsey

The National House of Chiefs has called on workers across Ghana to play an active role in protecting the environment, stressing that safeguarding natural resources is a shared national responsibility.

In a statement, the House emphasised that all citizens—especially workers—must see themselves as key stakeholders in environmental preservation.

“Let us strive hard to protect the environment so we can live longer to enjoy the fruits of our sweat,” the statement said.

The chiefs highlighted the growing threat posed by illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, noting its destructive impact on forest reserves, water bodies, and farmlands. According to the House, these activities continue to undermine livelihoods, biodiversity, and long-term environmental sustainability.

The statement also urged political leaders and state institutions to enforce environmental laws more rigorously to curb the menace.

“Nananom also urge state authorities to be up and doing and consider the larger interest of the state by applying the laws of the land to protect lives and property,” it added.

Led by Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, the House further used the occasion to commend Ghanaian workers for their contributions to national development, particularly in marking May Day.

“The commemoration of May Day stands as a solemn and well-deserved tribute to the resilience, commitment, and industrious spirit of every worker,” the statement noted.

The chiefs concluded by stressing that national progress depends significantly on the dedication of workers and their commitment to responsible practices, including environmental stewardship.