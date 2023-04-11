2 hours ago

The National Peace Council says it will in the coming days meet various political parties and security agencies to address recent increases in inciteful comments by politicians.

The comment by the Council comes on the back of Abetifi Member of Parliament, Bryan Acheampong indicating that the NPP will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) adding that it will do everything possible to remain in power.

Speaking to Citi News on such utterances by political actors, the Chairman of the Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi called on politicians to be circumspect in their commentary ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“We’ve received some footage by several political actors from both the NDC and the NPP that we think need to be addressed, and we want to appeal to the political actors to be careful and guard what they say and how they say it. Our intention is to invite the parties to the table to review the things we discussed and see the challenges that we have now and see what we can do going forward.”

Dr. Adu-Gyamfi also disclosed that the Council has scheduled a meeting with the various security agencies on addressing possible conflict issues.

“We’ve also scheduled a meeting with the security agencies which will be coming on next month to look at the things that we need to address between now and the next elections and these will be continuous meetings.”

And when asked if the Abetifi lawmaker, Bryan Acheampong, must be punished for his recent statements deemed reckless, Dr. Adu-Gyamfi said “If somebody does something that is criminal, we expect the security agencies to take up the responsibility if they think so.”

Source: citifmonline