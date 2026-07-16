National Security Cracks Down on Illegal Mining in Juaben

Yellow excavator with muddy tracks loaded on a lowboy trailer attached to a white truck on a dirt road, ready for transport at a construction site.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 16, 2026

National Security has launched a major enforcement operation against illegal mining activities in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region, imposing a one-month suspension on mining operations while directing operators to restore degraded lands.

The coordinated exercise focused on illegal mining sites at Pemenase, Akronwe and Achiaa, where security personnel halted ongoing operations and confiscated four excavators allegedly being used for unlawful mining activities.

Group of six people standing on a dirt path beside a blue SUV, discussing while a man in beige hands a device to a woman in white. Lush green plants in the background.

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The seized heavy equipment has since been transported to the Juaben Municipal Assembly, where it will remain in custody pending further action.

Addressing journalists after the operation, the Ashanti Regional Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Nje Omar Abdulai, explained that the temporary ban is intended to give miners the opportunity to rehabilitate lands damaged by their activities.

He disclosed that security agencies would conduct routine inspections throughout the one-month period to monitor compliance with the reclamation directive.

“During the one-month ban, we will inspect the affected sites to ensure miners comply with the reclamation directive. Any excavator confiscated within this period will not be returned to its owner,” he warned.

Alhaji Omar Abdulai stressed that the government’s campaign is aimed at promoting responsible mining rather than discouraging legitimate mining activities.

“The government is not against mining. If you mine responsibly and reclaim the land afterwards, no one will interfere with your work. We must all work together to protect our natural resources,” he said.

He added that restoring degraded mining sites would help return the land to productive use, particularly for agriculture, while eliminating dangerous abandoned pits that pose risks to nearby communities.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Ashanti Regional National Security, the Juaben Municipal Security Council (MISEC) and the Juaben Municipal Assembly.

Group of men in outdoor uniforms and a high-visibility vest chat on a muddy dirt path in a forested area.

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Juaben Municipal Chief Executive Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to enforcing the directive, warning that miners who ignore the reclamation order would permanently forfeit any excavators seized during the exercise.

“We are serious about this exercise. Reclaim the lands you have destroyed to protect our environment and the lives of our people. Any confiscated excavator belonging to miners who defy the directive will not be returned,” she cautioned.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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