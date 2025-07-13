11 hours ago

Operatives of National Security in the Ashanti Region have impounded seven trucks suspected of being used to divert goods originally meant for export to Burkina Faso.

According to officials, the drivers claimed the goods were being transported from the Tema Port to Burkina Faso. However, investigations revealed that the trucks were offloading the goods in Kumasi—allegedly in an attempt to avoid paying the required import duties.

The trucks were intercepted at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region and escorted to Kumasi under the supervision of National Security and Customs officials.

Authorities say this is part of a broader investigation to determine the true destination of the goods and to uncover those behind the scheme.

Despite the drivers’ claims, officials maintain that the diversion was deliberate, aimed at distributing the goods in Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region without paying taxes.

Customs officers have taken custody of the impounded vehicles, while efforts are underway to identify and locate the owners of the goods for further questioning.