President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of National Security to interdict one of its officers for allegedly attacking a soldier last Wednesday, November 25.

WO 1 Mashud Salia was reportedly assaulted and handcuffed by a plain clothed personnel of the National Security around Taulaku on the Ashaiman- Akosombo Highway in the Greater Accra Region last Wednesday 25th November,2020 over his inability to give way to a convoy of four vehicles.

A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said following the incident, President Akufo-Addo instructed the Ministry responsible for national security to interdict with immediate effect the national security officer, Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu.

The statement said the Ministry had also commenced a full investigation into the incident.