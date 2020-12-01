52 minutes ago

The National Security has interdicted one Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu for assaulting Warrant Officer WOI Mashud Salia at Ashaiman.

Also, the security agency has begun investigations into the matter which occurred Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu's immediate interdiction comes after the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed the National Security to do so.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and signed by the sector minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that, “The President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has learnt with dismay reports of an attack on a soldier by an official of the Bureau of National Communications of the National Security Council Secretariat, Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu.”

“Upon the President’s instruction, the Ministry responsible for National Security has interdicted, with immediate effect, the said Mr. Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu and has commenced a full investigation into the incident,” the statement added.

The statement highlighted that the military plays a critical role in the country’s security architecture, therefore, any infringement on the institution and its officers will not be tolerated.

Read the press statement below