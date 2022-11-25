37 minutes ago

Mawerehene of Sakyikrom traditional area near Nsawam in the Eastern region, Nana Takyi Akomea (I) known in private life as Bright Ernest Akomea popularly called “Double” a national security operative is striving to facilitate development to improve standard of living of people of Sakyikrom community.

Enstooled as Mawerehene a year ago, Nana Takyi Akomea ( I) together with the Chief of Sakyikrom Odeifo Nana Sakyi Agyakwa V have reinstituted Odwira festival to foster unity, spur development and accountability.

This year’s Odwira festival was climaxed Saturday November 19, 2022 .The colourful traditional ceremony attended by Chiefs, Queens and other prominent figures across the country with nostalgic display of Akwamu Tradition and culture.

Mawerehene Nana Takyi Akomea I expressed confident that, developmental projects initiated in education, health, security and economic empowerment will be completed in the next three years to improve the living standards of the people.

“So far so good we are striving .We came to develop the community. Sakyikrom is where we come from so it is a privilege to return home to help develop the community. We had lots of activities in this year’s festival .We played football gala, donated food and cash to widows. We brought musicians for street carnival to entertain the youth” Nana Takyi Akomea said.

He continued that “We have a lot to do for the community. We are envisaging that in the next three years, a police station project being executed will be completed. School rehabilitation project will also be done. We want to build Sakyikrom community school too. So we are on course. We are trying hard to get scholarship for at least three brilliant but needy students to study outside the country to acquire knowledge to return to develop the community and Ghana at large.”

Meanwhile, addressing the durbar at the Odwira festival, Chief of Sakyikrom Nana Sakyi Agyakwa (V) bemoaned that the community lacks basic social amenities such as market, police station, Hospital adding that, internal roads and streets are in deplorable state.

Nana Sakyi Agyakwa V also appealed to government to provide footbridge on the Sakyikrom section of the Accra to Kumasi Highway to curb continues pedestrian knockdowns and mitigate danger pupils in Sakyikrom new site encounter every day.

The chief assured his subjects that, rehabilitation of the Sakyikrom palace is on course same as the construction of the new palace, and CHPs compound.

The chief reiterated call for unity but refuted false allegations against the Mawerehene Nana Takyi Akomea I that he uses national security operatives to unleash terror against feuding faction in chieftaincy dispute in the community.