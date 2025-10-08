52 minutes ago

The National Service Authority (NSA) has revealed that plans are underway to increase the monthly allowance paid to service personnel across the country. Currently, personnel receive GH¢715 per month.

Acting Director-General of the NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh, said the proposal to raise the allowance is at an advanced stage, with active discussions ongoing.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Ms. Seddoh did not specify the expected rate of increase but assured that the adjustment, once approved, would be significant.

“It is something that the President has expressed his interest in. But we all know the situation we find ourselves in, and so we don’t want to press him too hard. Let’s be hopeful. Don’t want to go ahead of the Minister, but I can assure you that we have had very good talks and we are hopeful that there will be some increment,” she said.

Meanwhile, the NSA has also announced that online registration for the 2025/2026 service year will open from Wednesday, October 8 to Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

This follows a directive from President John Dramani Mahama after a Technical and Forensic Audit flagged significant flaws in the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP).

According to the NSA, the audit uncovered multiple data integrity issues, including discrepancies in applicants’ ages. As a result, all previous registrations from June 2025 have been declared null and void, and prospective personnel have been directed to re-register on a newly designed platform.

The new system is aimed at improving transparency, security, and real-time verification throughout the registration and deployment process.