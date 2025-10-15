2 hours ago

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced an extension of the online registration deadline for the 2025/2026 national service year.

Originally scheduled to close on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the registration window will now remain open until Friday, October 24, 2025, to allow more time for eligible graduates to complete their registration.

In a statement signed by the Director-General, the NSA encouraged all prospective service personnel who have not yet registered to take advantage of the new deadline. It also cautioned that failure to register before the new date could lead to exclusion from this year’s postings.

“All service personnel are required to report to their respective places of posting and begin national service by Monday, November 3, 2025,” the statement emphasized.

The Authority also reminded applicants to complete their registration only via its official website — www.gnsa.gov.gh — and to beware of fraudulent websites or individuals posing as agents.

Reaffirming its commitment to a transparent and efficient registration process, the NSA expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their cooperation and support toward ensuring a successful national service year.