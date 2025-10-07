3 hours ago

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced that online registration for the 2025/2026 service year will officially open on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and close on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

This follows a directive from President John Dramani Mahama after a Technical and Forensic Audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP) revealed serious deficiencies in the system's performance and data integrity.

As a result, the NSA has been instructed to develop and deploy a more secure and transparent digital platform to manage the registration and deployment process more effectively.

In a statement, the Authority confirmed that all registrations completed in June 2025 have been invalidated due to multiple data discrepancies, particularly concerning registrants’ ages.

“All previous registrations from June 2025 have been declared null and void. Every prospective service personnel must re-register on the new platform,” the statement noted.

The NSA assured that all legitimate registrants from the June exercise would receive refunds of their service fees.

To support the rollout, a detailed step-by-step registration guide will be made available on the Authority’s newly launched website, www.gnsa.gov.gh, starting Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

As part of broader reforms, the Authority is implementing enhanced IT systems and internal controls to combat payroll fraud and improve operational efficiency. It is also collaborating with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to ensure more robust financial oversight and timely allowance payments. Periodic performance and compliance audits will be introduced to reinforce accountability.

All assigned national service personnel are expected to report to their service stations by Saturday, November 1, 2025, with the official start of the service year set for Monday, November 3, 2025.