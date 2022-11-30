1 hour ago

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released 4,330 PIN Codes for registration by eligible Ghanaian trained nurses of all accredited tertiary institutions in the country.

The registration will enable them to enrol for their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.

“All eligible trained nurses are therefore requested to log onto the Scheme’s website on www.nss.gov.gh to follow the online enrollment procedure."

Registration

The period of registration spans from Monday, November 28, 2022 to Monday, December 5, 2022. Assumption of national service is on Wednesday, 4th January, 2023,” a press release issued and signed by the Executive Director of the NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi.

Management

The NSS management, therefore, directed all prospective national service persons to complete their enrolment on time.

“Management wishes to advise all eligible trained nurses to personally complete their online enrolment process within the stipulated period in order to avoid petty enrolment mistakes, and to ensure that only accurate information is provided,” it said.