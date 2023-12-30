3 hours ago

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Dr. Peter Twumasi, has stated that the NSA is currently operating under the Sports Act, 2016 (Act 934) which is mandated to develop, promote, and manage all sporting disciplines in Ghana and to oversee the national teams that participate in international games and competitions.

NSA is thus the Sports Policy Implementing Agency of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. As part of sports development and promotion, the NSA thus becomes the agency for the establishment and management of all state-owned stadiums across the country,he stated.

It must, however, be understood that, due to the multifunctionality of our stadiums, occasionally some non-sporting events take place in these facilities. For instance, political parties such as the NDC and NPP hold their congresses in our stadiums in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Cape Coast. Our Independence Commemoration on the 6th Match in recent years, with its associated display of heavy-duty military equipment, is hosted in our stadium facilities. In fact, it is not the first time non-sporting events like concerts are held in our stadiums. Stakeholders are normally informed far in advance to make room for such activities, Professor Twumasi stated.

Professor Peter Twumasi added that the NSA receives meager funds from the Ministry. In 2022, NSA received only GHS 287,000 for its goods and services across the country to manage all sporting disciplines and facilities, and it must be noted that sporting clubs don't pay to use our stadiums but just pay 10% of gate proceeds to NSA per match day, which in most cases amounts to less than one thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 1,000).

He also added that it costs NSA almost GHS 10,000 to prepare one major stadium for a match. We pay about GHS 80,000 per month for ECG bills at Accra Sports Stadium alone. Same in Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Tamale Stadia. Water, sanitation, and security together cost the NSA almost GHS 50,000 per month per one of the stadia.

"NSA, without the innovative internal generation of funds (IGF) we embarked upon since our assumption of office in 2019, would have been declared bankrupt by now. We inherited about GHS 30 million in legacy debt, but today we have slashed this to under GHS 5 million and are still paying for running costs. This is so because we have been able to increase our IGF by over 30 times (IGF used to be about GHS 100,000 per year before we took over)," he added.

The daily usage charge for Accra Sports Stadium for events like football Premier League matches is GHS 110,000. The same figure applies to Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Tamale Sports Stadia per our 2021 Fees and Charges L.I. passed by Parliament. But these clubs say they are unable to pay and thus use them almost free of charge, he stated.

Unfortunately, NSA gets less than 10% of the Ministry of Youth and Sports' annual budget, and even with this, NSA hardly gets all its releases for the year,Prof. Twumasi lamented.

We need to understand the workings of the National Sports Authority to be able to appreciate its contribution to the development and promotion of sports and also to be able to engage in constructive discussions aimed at accelerating the development and promotion of sports at both the grass-roots level and across the over 50 sports associations and federations in Ghana, he added.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.