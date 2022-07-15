8 hours ago

The National Teaching Council has warned all unlicensed teachers in both public and private schools to get their teacher education certificates.

The council says it has come to its notice, that a number of teachers are practising without the requisite license which is against the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020, Act 1023.

“With our mandate, it is strict that nobody should enter any Ghanaian classroom without a licence,” the Public Relations Officer of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dennis Osei Owusu, said to Citi News.

His outfit has, however, put in a compromise to help unlicenced teachers get temporary certificates.

“What we are doing is we are organising training workshops for them which will qualify them to get a provisional lisence to operate for a year which is renewable in three years,” he said.

The National Teaching Council is an agency of the Ministry of Education mandated by the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) to promote teacher professionalism in Ghana.

Its mandates enjoin it to license and register teachers, keep an up-to-date database of teachers, develop and periodically review professional standards and code of ethics, conduct a teacher Licensure Examination, and provide a framework for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers.

Sourcecitifmonline