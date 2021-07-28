16 hours ago

The National Teaching Council is expected to release results for the May 2021 licensure examination today, July 29, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Dennis Osei Owusu.

The results from the scheduled date will be available on the council’s website exam.ntc.gov.gh for candidates to access with the pin and examination index number.

The statement further urged the candidates to print their provisional results after checking.

Read the statement below: