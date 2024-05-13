16 hours ago

Jonathan Quartey, a highly regarded physiotherapist renowned for his exceptional contributions to Ghanaian football, has reached a significant milestone in his academic career: promotion to the rank of Associate Professor at the Department of Physiotherapy, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, College of Health Sciences University of Ghana.

Prof. Quartey, a distinguished Health Professions Education Specialist and Sports and Orthopaedics Physiotherapist, began his journey with the Ghana Football Association in 2010, where he has since made invaluable contributions.

His expertise was notably showcased during the Black Stars' campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where his skills played a crucial role in the team's performance.

Prof. Quartey continued to excel, playing pivotal roles in the senior national team's appearances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and the preceding tournament in Cameroon in 2021.

In March 2024, he was appointed to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s coaching staff for the Black Galaxies, Ghana's home-based national team, further solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in sports physiotherapy.

Beyond his work with the senior teams, Prof. Quartey has also been instrumental in nurturing young talent, serving both the Black Starlets (U17) and the Black Satellites at different intervals during his tenure with the Ghana Football Association.

In August 2023, Prof. Quartey embarked on a knowledge-sharing endeavor in Europe, participating in programs at prestigious clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, further enhancing his expertise and reputation in the field.