3 hours ago

The Secretary-General of the National Tenants Union of Ghana, Frederick Opoku has commended government for fulfilling its manifesto promise of implementing the National Rental Assistance Scheme, adding that the intervention will be a great relief to its numerous members from the burdensome rent payment advance.

Delivering a solidarity message at the launch of the Scheme yesterday in Accra, Frederick Opoku said the introduction of the National Rental Assistance Scheme is an indication that the government has heeded to the plights of their members, many of whose residual income cannot afford the payment of rent advance.

Frederick Opoku however cautioned that the application processes to access the scheme should be transparent, fair and credible to ensure that eligible applicants would have equal opportunity to benefit.

The General Secretary of the Union therefore assured of their readiness to support the government make policies that will make “housing humanly friendly and ensure that tenants are given the necessary protection”.

The National Rental Scheme is a key government intervention to provide low-to-middle-income earners with a mechanism to pay low monthly rent. This effectively removes the need for rent advance payment and ultimately improve the quality of rental accommodation, especially in urban cities.

The initial implementation of the Scheme will cover Six (6) regions namely; Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Bono East and Northern Regions.

What are the Requirements

To be eligible for the Scheme, the applicant must show proof of the following minimum requirements:

•​Be a Ghanaian

•​Possess a valid Ghana Card

•​Must be an adult of eighteen (18) years and above

•​Verifiable employment and earned income

•​Must have a verifiable bank statement or mobile money statement

•​Rent payable must not exceed 30 percent of the household income

The Application Process

•​The qualified person is expected to identify a property of their preference and notify the NRAS of same through a formal online application. (www.nras.gov.gh)

•​Applicant must show proof of employment (3 months’ pay slips) and proof of income (3 months bank statements), 2 forms of IDs, and pay GH100 application processing fee.

•​In just 5-10 business days, the Scheme will verify your application and supporting documents, determine your affordability and the ability to pay back.

•​After applicant has been approved, the Scheme will contact the chosen landlord, inspect the rental property, sign all tenancy documentation and pay the rent advance directly to the landlord.

•​Tenant takes possession of the rental property thereafter and rent payment is always due on the 1st of each month.