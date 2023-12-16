13 hours ago

The U-15 male national team will commence a screening exercise from next week as part of preparations towards competitions and tournaments next year.

The first batch of players are to report to the Ghanaman Center of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, December 21, 2023, while the second batch is expected to report on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Two other batches have been lined up for camping and training in the coming weeks.

The technical team is undergoing this rigorous screening exercise to select the best materials to represent Ghana.

The underlisted players were selected through a scouting program that took place across the country.

Football Clubs, whose players have been called up, are to take note of the reporting dates and act accordingly.

Below is the list of players in the first two batches: