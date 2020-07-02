2 hours ago

Ghana's government is splashing $288,000 to pay players in the Women Premier League some allowances to help them overcome the negative economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the Ghana FA reached an agreement with government to enrol players in the women's top-flight league on the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Beginning from July 2020, 480 players from the Women's Premier League will receive an amount of 500 cedis per month for the next six months.

This means the government agency YEA will spend 240,000 monthly on the players as they seek to support the football industry to help them overcome the economic impact of the pandemic.

This means for the next six months the YEA will spend 1,440,000 cedis or $288,000 on the players as the GFA pushes for government to offer more support to the football industry.

The is an initiative to mitigate the economic impacts on the football clubs and players as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has seen football activities halted since 15 March 2020.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887) to empower young people to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic and sustainable development of the nation.

The 2019/2020 Women's Premier League season has been suspended since mid-March after the government imposed banned on public or social gatherings.