1 hour ago

Nations FC will play Techiman Eleven Wonders on Matchday Two of the Division One League Super Cup at the Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex on Tuesday.

The newly promoted Premier League side grabbed their first win on the opening day of the competition following a 1-0 win over Kpando Heart of Lions.

Ishmael Antwi scored the only goal for the match in the 66th minute to give his side the maximum points - setting them off to a bright start.

The Abrankese lads will aim for a win on Tuesday to progress to the semi final of the tournament.

In the other Group match, Koforidua Semper FI who drew goalless with Eleven Wonders will lock horns with Heart of Lions at 4pm.

Both matches will be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex at Abrankese, Kumasi.