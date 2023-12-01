3 hours ago

Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, the Brands Manager of Nations FC, has expressed the team's ambitious goal of finishing in the top four of the Ghana Premier League by the end of the season.

Despite being a newly promoted club, Nations FC initially targeted survival, but their current position and performance have sparked higher aspirations.

Boakye-Ansah shared the team's optimism, stating, "Our target for the season was to stay in the Premier League. Our position on the league table is quite encouraging, fifth position with the big boys behind us. It’s been a very good learning curve."

He added in an interview with Kessben FM, "We should be happy with our current position, but I am confident Nations FC will be in the top four at the end of the season."

This bold statement reflects the team's determination to not only compete but also make a significant impact in the Ghana Premier League.

As they continue their campaign, Nations FC aims to surpass expectations and secure a prominent position in the top tier of Ghanaian football.