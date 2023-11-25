4 hours ago

Nations FC delivered an impressive and balanced attacking performance to secure a 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Saturday.

The match saw Nations FC dominating with well-tailored shots on target.

The breakthrough came in the 82nd minute when substitute Asamoah Boateng scored from the penalty spot, securing the only goal of the match.

The victory was crucial for Nations FC, extending their winning streak to three and propelling them to the 5th spot with seventeen points.

Karela United, on the other hand, had a challenging second half, unable to match Nations FC's intensity and pressing in midfield.

Despite the loss, Nations FC received three yellow cards but climbed to the 15th position with 12 points.

Nations FC's next challenge will be against Accra Lions in match-day 13 of the Ghana Premier League, while Karela United will face Bechem United in Tamale on December 2, 2023.