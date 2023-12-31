3 hours ago

Nations Football Club has made a significant move in the transfer market for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League second round by securing the services of skilled attacker Bismark Oppong Gyasi.

The Ghanaian club, keen on strengthening its squad, successfully concluded negotiations and officially announced the signing of Oppong Gyasi on Sunday, December 31.

Nations FC, enthusiastic about the acquisition, took to social media to share the news.

The addition of Oppong Gyasi is part of the club's strategic efforts to enhance its roster and elevate its performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Having started their debut season in the Ghana Premier League, Nations FC faced initial challenges but has shown improvement over the course of the campaign.

The club is currently positioned 7th on the league table after 16 games and aims to further bolster its squad for a more competitive second round with the inclusion of Bismark Oppong Gyasi.