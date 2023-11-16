2 hours ago

Kasim Ocansey Mingle, the coach of Nations FC, has identified the need for a clinical striker to address the team's goal-scoring challenges in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The newly promoted Abrankese-based club has faced inconsistency, securing three wins, suffering five losses, and drawing two matches in the first 10 games of the season.

Nations FC currently sits at the 13th position on the league standings with 11 points.

Mingle expressed his concerns about the team's inability to convert chances and hinted at potential squad augmentation during the next transfer window to address the goal-scoring issues.

In an interview, the former Bechem United coach stated, "For now, we will work on what we have until the next transfer window. We've been creating chances in our games but we are unable to score; definitely, we have to get someone who is clinical."

Mingle emphasized the team's efforts in creating scoring opportunities but acknowledged the need for a striker who can capitalize on those chances.

The coach is hopeful that reinforcing the attack during the next transfer window will contribute to improving Nations FC's goal-scoring record.

Nations FC is scheduled to face Bibiani Goldstars in their upcoming matchday 11 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.