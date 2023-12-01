3 hours ago

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle, has expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure a victory against Accra Lions in their upcoming matchday 13 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Abrankese side will face Accra Lions at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Mingle acknowledged the quality of Accra Lions but believes that his team has the momentum and determination to overcome the capital-based side.

He stated, "You know they are also not a bad side, a very good side, but we’re going to play them, and at the end of the day, the better side will win.

We are going there to play and win. Our aim is to play and win. So, we are going there to play and win."

This statement reflects Nations FC's positive mindset and determination to secure a favorable result in the upcoming fixture.

As they prepare for the match, Nations FC aims to build on their momentum and continue making an impact in the Ghana Premier League.