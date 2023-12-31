2 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter during the 17th week of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Nations FC delivered a stunning comeback, securing a 4-1 triumph over Nsoatreman at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The victory propelled Nations FC from the seventh position to the fourth spot with 27 points, narrowing the gap to five points behind league leaders Samartex.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman dropped from the fourth to the fifth position.

Nations FC faced a halftime deficit after the visitors scored in the 44th minute. However, a spirited second-half performance marked the turning point for the home team.

Bismark Gyasi initiated the comeback, equalizing for Nations FC in the 52nd minute.

Asamoah Boateng then took charge, scoring a quick brace to secure the victory for Maxwell Konadu's side.

Boateng found the back of the net in the 69th minute and added another goal in the 87th minute. Nafiu Sulemana sealed the emphatic win with a fourth goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

With this impressive victory, Nations FC maintains an unbeaten record at home this season, concluding the first round in the top four of the Ghana Premier League.

The team has demonstrated resilience and determination in their pursuit of success.