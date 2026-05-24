Nations FC relegated from Ghana Premier League despite final-day win

Soccer team posing for a group photo on a sunny field; goalkeeper in orange kit stands center, teammates in white jerseys with orange trim behind and in front, stadium seating in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 24, 2026

Nations FC have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League after a dramatic final day of the 2025/26 season, despite securing a crucial win against Karela United.

The club defeated Karela 1-0 in their final league match, but results elsewhere confirmed their drop to Division One as they finished inside the bottom three.

Nations FC now join Hohoe United and Eleven Wonders as the three clubs relegated from Ghana’s top flight this season.

For Nations, the outcome will be especially heartbreaking after battling until the final day to avoid relegation. Consecutive defeats in the closing weeks of the campaign left the club needing both victory and favourable results elsewhere, but survival ultimately slipped out of their hands.

Hohoe United’s relegation had already been confirmed earlier in the season following the club’s withdrawal from the league with seven matches remaining. Their exit led to the cancellation of their outstanding fixtures and brought a premature end to their short stay in the Premier League.

Eleven Wonders also endured a difficult return to the top division, finishing bottom of the table with just 13 points from 34 matches. The side won only three games throughout the season and conceded heavily in several fixtures.

Their struggles were summed up on the final day when they suffered an 8-3 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars in one of the highest-scoring matches of the campaign. Bibiani forward Samuel Attah Kumi delivered a sensational performance, scoring six goals to cap off a memorable afternoon for the league champions.

Despite the disappointment of relegation, Nations FC still have one final opportunity to salvage pride from their season. The club will face Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup final, with the winner earning a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Should Nations lift the trophy, they would become one of the few clubs to compete in African football while playing in Ghana’s second tier, a remarkable twist after a painful end to their league campaign.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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