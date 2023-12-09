6 hours ago

Nations FC secured a crucial 2-1 victory over league leaders Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League match-day 14 opener at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The match began as an open contest, with both teams aggressively seeking the opening goal. Nations FC broke the deadlock in the 45th minute through Barimah Baah, who scored from close range.

In the second half, Nations FC extended their lead just a minute in, with Nafiu Sulemana lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Yaw Ansah in a one-on-one situation.

Despite Aduana Stars' efforts to mount a comeback, they struggled to break through the home defense.

A late goal from Justus Torsutsey in the 90+1st minute gave Aduana Stars a glimmer of hope, but they couldn't find an equalizer in the remaining time.

The match ended 2-1 in favor of Nations FC, positioning them in the top four, while Aduana Stars' hold on the top spot is uncertain, pending the results of other matches.