30 minutes ago

Nations FC made an impressive turnaround as they climbed from the bottom of the league standings with a resounding victory over RTU at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

In a dominant performance, Nations FC scored twice in each half to secure the win at their home ground in Abrankese.

The home team signaled their intent early, with Asamoah Boateng Afriyie netting the opening goal on 15 minutes. Afriyie continued his fine form by scoring his second and doubling the advantage in the 35th minute.

After the halftime break, Emmanuel Sarkodie extended Nations' lead to 3-0 with a goal in the 67th minute.

To further emphasize their dominance, Emmanuel Agyemang added a fourth goal in the 84th minute, securing an emphatic victory for the premier league debutants.

This vital win catapulted Nations FC from the bottom of the league standings to 14th place with 8 points, while RTU dropped to 12th position with 10 points.