Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC has set its sights on experienced coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle and is eager to appoint him as their new head coach.

The team began the recently concluded season under the guidance of coach Kobinah Amissah.

However, they decided to part ways with him and subsequently brought in Johnson Smith, who joined the team late but helped secure the ultimate spot.

Finishing the season with an impressive 69 points from 29 matches, including 21 wins, six draws, and two defeats, the Blues earned their promotion to the elite league.

They will now join zone three champions Heart of Lions in the topflight, with the winner of zone one set to be determined next week.

In their quest to establish themselves as a strong presence in the Ghana Premier League, Nations FC is looking to strengthen their team and build a formidable side for the upcoming season.

As part of these efforts, they have reportedly reached out to Kasim Mingle, the current head coach of Bechem United, with the intention of bringing him on board at Abrankese.

The club believes that Mingle's expertise can contribute to their long-term success in the topflight.

Mingle has been instrumental in Bechem United's impressive performances since joining the club in 2021. Under his guidance, the team secured a third-place finish in the previous season, accumulating 54 points.

By targeting Kassim Ocansey Mingle, Nations FC aims to secure a coach with a proven track record and a wealth of experience to guide them in their journey as they compete in the Ghana Premier League.