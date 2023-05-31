53 minutes ago

The Coronation ceremony for Nations FC will take place at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex, Abrankese where they will play Asokwa Deportivo on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Nations FC sealed promotion two weeks ago following a come from behind 3-2 win against WAFA.

They have recorded 21 wins, 6 draws and 2 defeats and amassed 69 points with the final round of matches set to come off this weekend.

They currently hold a 9-point advantage over second placed Skyy FC Daboase who are on 60 points with one game to end the season.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Members of the Division One League Board and officials of Access Bank will present them the winners trophy, medals and prize money after the Matchday 30 fixture against Asokwa Deportivo at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Sunday.