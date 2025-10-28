2 hours ago

Nations FC have appointed Stephen Frimpong Manso as their new head coach, with Aboagye Dacosta named as his deputy, in a swift managerial shake-up aimed at reviving the club’s 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, October 28, comes less than 24 hours after the club parted ways with Kassim Ocansey Mingle and assistant Johnson Smith, despite a 3–2 home win over Eleven Wonders.

Frimpong Manso arrives with a wealth of experience, having previously managed:



Tano Bofoakwa



Eleven Wonders



Ghana U-17 national team



Bibiani GoldStars, whom he led to their first-ever GPL title last season

His recent dismissal from GoldStars followed a 2–0 CAF Champions League first-leg loss to JS Kabylie, but his tactical acumen and player development record remain widely respected.

With just two wins from seven matches, Nations FC are hoping Manso’s arrival will stabilize performances and reignite their title ambitions.

Coming up next for Frimpong Manso and Nations FC:



Week 8 Fixture: Bechem United vs Nations FC



Date: Friday, October 31



Venue: Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park

Manso is expected to be in the dugout immediately, with the club set to announce his backroom staff in the coming days.