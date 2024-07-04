2 hours ago

Nations FC forward Asamoah Boateng Afriyie has shared his thoughts on missing out on the Ghana Premier League goal king title for the 2023/24 season.

Despite his ambitions, he fell short, with the top scorer award going to Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen, who netted 19 goals.

Afriyie, who scored 12 goals across all competitions for Nations FC, led his team to a seventh-place finish in the league.

Speaking in an interview, the forward revealed that he is unperturbed by losing the top scorer award.

"Injuries came in along the line. I’m not disappointed failing to win the Ghana Premier League goal king.

Despite not scoring at some point in time, my performance was okay. I’m pleased with it because I’m among the first six top scorers in the league," Afriyie said.

Afriyie is currently one of the most sought-after strikers in the Ghanaian transfer window, following his impressive performances for Nations FC.

He is set to join Hearts of Oak and is already in Accra, where he is expected to undergo a medical examination this week before signing a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.