2 hours ago

NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he has more to unravel in the coming days over some more financial irregularities and misappropriation in relation to the National Cathedral.

According to him it will be in the interest of the embattled Secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to resign.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme he explained that as a parliamentarian, it is his primary duty to ensure that there is value for money and the country's finances are put to good use.

He said it will be in the interest of Ghanaians to know that the ordinary taxpayer could rather be paying about $1 billion for the construction of the edifice that has recently been embroiled in a lot of controversies and allegations of corruption.

“We were told by the Finance Minister that the project will cost $100 million, then the figure rose to $150 million. The Chairman, Opoku Onyinah later mentioned $200 million but now based on fresh documents, I have realized the project is going to cost the Ghanaian taxpayer about $1 billion," he alleged.

Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that the original cost of $400 million that has been mentioned does not include such costs as the monies the government had to incur in relocating the judges’ bungalows in the areas that is currently going to house the National Cathedral.

This, he added, did not also include some $50 million needed for the relocation of the Judicial Training Institute, as well as an amount of $10 million that made up the cost of the relocation of the Passport Office of Ghana.

By adding all these amounts, plus the modifications to the project, such as the Biblical Garden and the museum, he added, will see the original cost of the project shoot up exponentially.

"I can assure you that more expose will be coming up in the coming weeks," he reiterated.