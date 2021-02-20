2 hours ago

The State Transport Corporation (STC) was the pride of the nation in transportation some years back

Navrongo-Paga-bound passengers were on Saturday stranded at the Accra STC yard, in what management in their appeal described as "unfortunate".

The near-fisticuffs situation is reminiscent of the recent past in the late 70s, when stranded passengers slept for weeks unending to get a decent travel home on holidays or to attend to an assignment urgently.

According to a passenger in an interview, passengers thronged the yard before reporting time in anticipation to board the scheduled coach soundly.

But they were taken aback at the heartbreaking news, that they'd have no option but to travel without their accompanying luggage.

He added, that even passengers who reported first to the yard were surprised to see the luggage compartment already full of commercial items, without signs of their owners.

These fears were confirmed, when it came to departure time and inspection of boarding pass. Angry passengers were given two choices to either abandon the trip and forfeit the cost of travel of One Hundred and Forty-five Ghana Cedis (GHC145.00), or travel without their accompanying luggage.

It sparked unpleasant attacks and counterattacks, as the management of STC addressed them harshly and treated them with arrogant contempt.

Accordingly, the defiant passengers took a middleway approach, as they rolled their heavy luggage into the coach in a struggle with the STC staff, who stood in their way to prevent them from doing so. In the end, the passengers won.

This comes at a time, when a few years ago, management in a painstaking decision forfeited salaries for months, as management struggled to rebuild the only brand of safe travel by coach in Ghana with unbroken record. Within a relatively short period, STC regained this lost glory as the operations of the company could be felt by the traveling population.

But as the prevailing circumstances suggests, it appears this was a nine day wonder, after the successor management refused to follow the administrative and operational reforms bequeathed it.

It isn't clear the exact motive for such leadership failure, but the angry passengers in their protestation blurted out that it was their last time to employ the services of the transport company with an enviable safety record.

STC was one of the rebranded assets of the state under the PNDC military government, during the fight against "kalabule".

It was an uphill task, but STC soon became a profit making business, when a private company, VANEF partnered it both as managers and shareholders.

