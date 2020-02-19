2 hours ago

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation and Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, has assured his constituents that his next tenure of office would witness massive development that would transform Navrongo into a modern city.

“We have a lot of infrastructures currently ongoing in Navrongo and we have the spirit of modernization of Navrongo, to transform Navrongo into a modern city that should be comparable to any city anywhere in the world. That is my agenda, 2020 to 2024 is the agenda for the modernization of Navrongo,” he said.

The MP made this known in Navrongo in the Upper East Region after filing nominations to seek reelection in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Primaries to contest the 2020 general elections in December.

The Aviation Minister explained that a lot of infrastructure projects had been undertaken in the constituency, however, his next tenure of office as MP for the area would see total development in all spheres that would lead to job creation and significant improvement in the wellbeing of all persons.

The MP expressed optimism of winning the primaries without any hindrance and would work to unify the party.

He said, “I won the primaries the last time and won the election as well, so God willing those same people who supported me the last time are actively behind and I know with God’s blessings we will win again the primaries and the elections in December.”

On April 25, 2020, the NPP would be holding its primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs and Navrongo Central is one of them.

The party earlier held primaries for orphan constituency in September last year.

The Aviation Minister who would be contesting with Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, first entered Parliament after winning by-election in 2003 after the death of the incumbent MP, Mr John Achuliwor.

He retained his seat in the 2004 elections and was appointed the Manpower Development and Employment Minister by President John Agyekum Kufour in 2005 before being reshuffled to head the Ministry of Energy in 2006.

Although the NPP lost power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2008 elections, Mr Adda retained his seat, he, however, lost the seat in 2012 to the then NDC parliamentary candidate, Mr Mark Woyongo.

The MP came back in 2016 and reclaimed the seat from the NDC and in 2017 was appointed Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

He was later moved to the Aviation Ministry, his current position.

Source: peacefmonline.com