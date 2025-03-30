45 minutes ago

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed receiving a formal response from MultiChoice Ghana regarding its notice of intention to suspend the company’s authorisation and its request for details of DStv’s pricing model.

In a press release issued on Sunday, September 7, 2025, the regulator stated that it had reviewed the company’s submission and subsequently held further engagements with MultiChoice following the company’s public statement on September 5.

According to the NCA, three key outcomes emerged from these discussions.

“MultiChoice Ghana has agreed to the directive from the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations to establish a Stakeholder Committee that will evaluate DStv pricing in Ghana. The company has also committed to fully participating in this process,” the statement read.

The Authority added that the final outcomes of the committee’s work would only be determined upon completion of its deliberations. It further noted that MultiChoice has assured the regulator of its commitment to respect due process and uphold the laws of Ghana in its operations.

The NCA announced that the inaugural meeting of the Stakeholder Committee has been scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025. It also assured the public that additional updates on the matter would be shared as the process unfolds.

Reaffirming its role as the sector regulator, the NCA stressed its commitment to ensuring that communication services in Ghana are delivered in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner.