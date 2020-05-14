6 minutes ago

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region says they are shocked and pained by a ruling of the Accra High Court on the National Communications Authority (NCA) case which is pending before the Appeals court and are left with no option than to conclude the ruling was politically motivated and part of the scheme of President Nana Addo’s NPP government to engage in political persuasions and with-hunting.

A statement signed by the Youth Organiser Alhaji Inusah Mahama on 12th May, 2020 said; “With all the major original charges of stealing dropped against Chief Osman and others, President Nana Addo and the NPP found a politically convenient route to persecute our revered chief. We are aware that Three Appeals Court Judges unanimously agreed that there was no prima facie case established against Chief Osman and others. All these were conveniently set aside and a politically motivated decision reached in the end”.

Chief Dinipewura Alhaji Osman Salifu Mimina was a former Deputy National Security Coordinator in the erstwhile administration of former President John Dramani Mahama. He with others were sentenced to 16 years in prison on the charges of conspiracy to willfully causing financial loss to the state in contravention of the Public Procurement Act and intentionally misapplying public property.

The Savannah Region NDC Youth said 12th May, 2020, was a dark day to the entire people of the Gonja Kingdom, especially the Chiefs and people of the Kpembe Traditional Area, for the 5 years custodian sentence handed one of the revered chiefs in the land, Chief Dinipewura Alhaji Osman Salifu Mimina, a man they said “is known for his good works and generosity to the good people of Gonjaland and beyond”.

“As law-abiding citizens, the NDC Youth in Savannah Region welcomes this ruling although we disagree with the ultimate outcome of a custodian sentence. But we want to serve a notice to the government of Nana Addo that we shall not be intimidated with these persecutions and we shall ensure that the next John Mahama’s government will resume full-scale investigations and prosecutions into all the corruption and broad day stealing the Nana Addo’s government and it’s appointees are engaged in on daily bases” the statement added.

Alhaji Inusah Mahama said the NDC Youth Wing will stay and pray with their revered Chief Osman and his family in these trying times and that they will stay strong behind him and the others.

“But we will call for the prosecution of all those who are engaged in any wrongdoings in this NPP government even if those people were freshly installed Paramount chiefs in any Traditional Area in any part of this country. Nobody will be covered in the next John Mahama’s NDC administration, that we can assure Ghanaians; the statement concluded.