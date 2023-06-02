3 hours ago

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has delinked all Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database.

The move by the NCA comes months after the company was hit by serious financial difficulties leaving customers in limbo. Consequently, the company has shut down its data centre.

In a brief statement on its website, the NCA encouraged people who had Surfline SIM Cards and had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs to register another SIM card if they desired.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to announce to the public that, the Authority has delinked all Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database.

“Subscribers who hitherto had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs with the addition of their Surfline SIMs, will now be able to link additional SIMs to their Ghana Cards.”

The NCA also promised to protect the interest of all Surfline customers and users of the various telecom services in the country.

“We also wish to reaffirm our unrelenting commitment to protect the interest of Surfline customers and all users of telecommunications services in Ghana.”

The decision to remove all Surfline SIMs from the central database also comes a day after some 9 million unregistered SIM cards were deactivated by telecommunication firms in Ghana.

This is in compliance with a directive by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced the commencement of the re-registration of all mobile SIM cards on October 1, 2021.

The exercise was expected to have lasted for a period of six months but was extended several times due to challenges faced by SIM card users.

Source: citifmonline