NCA removes NGIC’s exclusive rights over Ghana’s wholesale 5G infrastructure

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has revised the Wholesale Electronic Communications Infrastructure (Telecommunications) Licence granted to Next Gen Infraco Limited (NGIC), scrapping the provision that gave the company exclusive rights to operate as Ghana’s sole wholesale 5G infrastructure provider.

The exclusivity clause was introduced as part of measures to facilitate the rollout of a national wholesale 5G network, allowing NGIC to exclusively own and manage wholesale 5G infrastructure across the country.

However, the NCA said changes in the telecommunications sector have made it necessary to create a more competitive wholesale 5G environment to drive investment, innovation, network reliability, improved service delivery, and broader access to advanced communication technologies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the Authority explained that the decision was taken under Article 6.1.2 of NGIC’s licence and Section 14 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which permit the regulator to modify licence conditions in the public interest.

The NCA said it began the amendment process by issuing a Notice of Proposed Amendment to NGIC on March 2, 2026. The two parties later met on March 18, 2026, after which NGIC submitted a formal objection on April 1, 2026, in accordance with Section 14(4) of Act 775.

The company was subsequently given another opportunity to present its concerns before the NCA Governing Board on May 28, 2026.

After reviewing NGIC’s written submissions and oral presentations, the Authority concluded that removing the exclusivity requirement was in the best interest of the public.

The NCA stressed that the amendment affects only the exclusivity provision and does not invalidate the rest of NGIC’s licence. The company will therefore continue to enjoy its other rights and remain bound by its existing obligations, including its spectrum allocation.

The revised licence condition took effect on July 15, 2026.

According to the NCA, the move is expected to encourage competition within Ghana’s wholesale 5G market, attract more investment, stimulate innovation, and support the country’s broader digital transformation efforts.

